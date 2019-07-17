Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro will have 3 rear cameras and no notch, for only $400

After last year’s Poco F1, Xiaomi is once again gunning for the top spot in the affordable premium smartphone ($400-$700) segment in India – which is currently held by OnePlus. It’s hitting back with the new Redmi K20 Pro, which features top-of-the-line specs, a pop-up selfie camera, a rear triple-camera set up, and a competitive price: Rs 27,999 ($406).

The K20 Pro is packed with flagship-grade hardware components under the hood:

Specifications:

Screen: 6.39-inch full-HD+

Processor: Snapdragon 855 (2.84 GHz)

Snapdragon 855 (2.84 GHz) RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel with f/1.8 + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 + 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.4

48-megapixel with f/1.8 + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 + 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.4 Front camera : 20-megapixel with f/2.2

: 20-megapixel with f/2.2 Battery: 4,000 mAH

4,000 mAH Internal storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Fast charging: Qualcomm Quick Charging 4.0+

At the launch event, the company claimed it’s the fastest phone in the market right now, and pulled up some AnTuTu benchmark scores to prove it. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll outperform other devices in the daily usage. We’ll be only able to tell once we get our hands on it.

Xiaomi has introduced a refreshed industrial design with this model, as well as some eye-catching colors like Ice blue and Flame red. The company said that it’s used eight layers of graphite coating to dissipate heat.

The phone also supports 27W fast charging, but the retail box has an 18W charger inside. Xiaomi said it’ll sell a 27W charger separately at Rs 999 ($14.5)

The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on July 22. The 6GB+128GB variant will cost you Rs. 27,999 ($406), and the 8GB+256GB variant will cost you Rs. 30,999 ($450).

