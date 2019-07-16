PRIME CHEAP: Store all your sorrows with $214 off SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB SSD drive

Welcome to PRIME CHEAP, our series about things that are good, cheap, and part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales. Hey, we gotta eat too.

We are all collectors. Some of us hoard photos, while others keep large collections of high-quality music. And then there are people who call themselves movie buffs, who’d tell you they own a copy of a movie so rare that it’s nowhere to be found now.

This all sounds fancy, but it requires a shitload of storage. Cloud services are all great, but if you have terabytes of stuff lying around, you can spend too much on cloud storage.

So, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD for just $135.99 will serve you well. And because it’s Amazon’s Prime Day sale, it’s down from its original price of $349.99.

This drive is built for rugged use as it’s shock-resistant and can endure operating temperature between 0 and 45 degrees Celcius. Plus, it’s IP55 certified so it can withstand dust and water. The SSD has one USB 3.1 C-type port that supports read speeds up to 550MB/s. That’s blazing fast! What’s more, it’s compatible with both Mac and Windows.

Don’t wait for long, grab this sleek looking SanDisk 1TB drive for just $135.99 ($214 off).

