PRIME CHEAP: Fast! Schnell! Hurtig! The Samsung Galaxy S10 has $300 off

Strap yourself in, because you can get an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 for only $599.99. Yup, that’s a full 33 percent, or a cool $300, off its list price.

This is both the front — and back — of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Features-time. For that $599 (such a good price), you get a 6.1” dynamic AMOLED display that goes to the edge of the phone. It really is a looker.

There’s also an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a 3,400 mAh battery, and a 10MP selfie camera. On the topic of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has three of the badgals on the back. Specifically:

A 12-megapixel super speed lens

A 16-megapixel ultra wide lens

A 12-megapixel 2x zoom lens

Another cool feature of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is something the company calls “Wireless Powershare.” Basically, you can put another compatible device (like the Galaxy Buds) on top of the S10 and it’ll send energy to that bit of hardware. Pretty futuristic, I think you’ll agree.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S10 isn’t in stock until August 30, which is a fair chunk of time away, but could well be worth it to save so much money. I mean, $600-odd for the current Samsung flagship is one helluva deal.

Remember, this is the final part of Prime Day, so if you want to pick up an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 for $599.99, you’re going to have to move fast. Head over here to take advantage of the deal.

