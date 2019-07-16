PRIME CHEAP: Frag like a frustrated teenager with Logitech’s G502 Proteus gaming mouse at just $35

Gaming mice are great for bringing your best to intense titles that require sharp reflexes and quick maneuvers. Logitech makes some of the most well loved models on the market, and it says its G502 line has been among the best-selling mice ever, since it was first introduced in 2014.

The wired G502 Proteus, which is now a couple of years old, is an incredible weapon to have in your arsenal. It’s designed to suit various right-hand grips, features a crazy-accurate 12,000 dpi sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and removable weights to tune it just the way you like. Oh, and you can mess with the RGB lighting beneath the logo and DPI bar, if that’s your scene.

I’ve been using the newer HERO model for several months now, and love it to bits (the only difference is an upgraded sensor, from the Prodeus’ 12,000 dpi to 16,000 dpi). They’re great for work too, because you can set up multiple profiles for the buttons and have them do productive things like copy and paste, or switch between browser tabs. I especially enjoy using the scroll wheel horizontally (you don’t see that every day) and as a double-click when I press down on it.

Amazon has the excellent G502 Proteus on sale for just $34.99 for Prime customers right now; that’s $50 off its sticker price, and $10 off its usual cost on the site. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more well-appointed model in this price range. Head to this page to pick it up before the deal runs out tomorrow!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

