PRIME CHEAP: Discover if you’re 0.1% extraterrestrial with $100 off a 23andMe DNA kit

If you’re curious about your family history, there are a bunch of services to choose from for analyzing your DNA and tracing your roots. 23andMe is one of the most well known of the lot, and it’s got a sweet deal running on Amazon right now.

In addition to charting your ancestry, the company also offers a Health Predisposition report to reveal insights on whether you carry genetic markers that could hint at difficult health conditions, like Diabetes, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s best to get ahead of these issues as much as possible, and 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry package includes more than 90 reports on your predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits. They’re accessible online, easy to read, and they all require only a single test.

The package normally costs $199, but you can snag a $100 discount right away on Amazon, and pick it up for just $99.

Before you buy, you should know that 23andMe says it doesn’t share customer data with any public databases, and that it won’t provide your data to insurance companies, or employers. The same goes for law enforcement or regulatory authorities, unless required by law to comply with a valid court order, subpoena, or search warrant.

If you’re good with that, this sounds like an excellent deal. It could be a great way to learn more about your ancestors, as well as potential health concerns that you can proactively tackle. Snap up 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA test for just $99 here.

