CHEAP: This Samsung 256GB microSD is only $37 — you know what to do

If you have almost any type of electronic device, you’re probably going to need an SD card at some point. Whether it’s a camera, phone, console, or laptop, having a few flash storage cards knocking around is basically a prerequisite for everyday life.

While these used to be incredibly expensive, these days you can pick up a microSD for a very low price.

Enter the Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC EVO. Currently, this is on offer on Amazon for only $39.99 — a 26-percent saving (or $13 for the hard currency focused).

This is what the microSD card looks like with its adaptor, which is also included. EXCITING.

Some more details. The Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC EVO has read and write speeds of up 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively. Basically, this is fast enough that you can capture 4K UHD videos without worrying if the data is actually going to be, you know, saved. That speed also makes it perfect for quickly transferring files between devices.

Another great feature of this Samsung microSD card is its durability. It’s waterproof, shockproof, can resist extreme temperatures, and won’t be broken by X-ray machines, or magnets. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty. You can find further details about all this on the product page.

In terms of the space (a whole 256GB), you’ll be able to fit (roughly) 12 hours of 4K UHD video, over 55,000 photos, or above 22,000 songs. So you (probably) won’t be running out of space any time soon.

Basically, a 256GB Samsung microSD for $37 is one hell of a deal. I remember the days when even getting 256MB on an SD card seemed like a big deal — one you’d pay through the nose for. So, bask in the gloriousness of cheap tech, and pick up a microSD card for only $37 here.

