CHEAP: You suck. Buy a FitBit Charge 3 for $120.

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, but you suck. I know, it’s hard to hear, but you do. You suck. I suck. Everyone sucks. One of the pleasant parts about technology though is we can use it to make us suck less (we can also use it to make us suck more, but that’s a story for another day).

Anyway, one of the companies making products to help us suck less is FitBit. The business makes fitness trackers that allow you to keep on top of all your… activities — and look fly while you do so.

You know what? There’s currently a great deal on the company’s Charge 3 fitness tracker — who would’ve believed such a thing is possible?

Yes, normally the Charge 3 would set you back $149.95, but right now you can pick one up for $119.95. That’s a $30 (or roughly 20 percent) discount.

See how little this person wearing a FitBit Charge 3 sucks? This low level of suck could be your future.

For that $120 you get a decent selection of features. The Charge 3 has a touchscreen and a battery life of up to seven days. It can also monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, meaning it keeps on top of your performance. There’s also a feature called “all-day calorie burn” that should give you an accurate reading of how much energy you’re expending. There are a shedload of other features, which you can find more about here.

While I’ve never used the Charge 3, I have used FitBit‘s trackers in the past and have been generally impressed. We’ve also covered the Charge 3 in the past and reviews of the fitness tracker have been pretty positive.

So, pick yourself up a FitBit Charge 3 here while it’s still $120 — these deals can’t last forever. Plus, it might help you not suck.

