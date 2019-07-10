CHEAP: A Philips Hue starter kit (with white & color bulbs) for $110? SÍ, DA, JA, YES!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Using your voice to control things was once the preserve of campy science fiction, but now? It’s a goddamn reality. Can you tell I’m hyped? Good, because I am.

One of the best elements of smart homes is lighting. And (arguably) the best (and most popular) of those smart lights? The Philips Hue series. AND WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT, THERE’S A JUICY DEAL ON A PHILIPS HUE STARTER KIT RIGHT HERE!

Yup, you can get the aforementioned Philips Hue Starter Kit (which consists of three Hue bulbs, a Hue bridge, and a Hue dimmer switch) for only $110. Normally, this retails for $189.99, making this a tasty 42 percent discount.

I’m not sure who created this picture, but it’s so bad I had to include it.

So, features. The Hue bridge controls the bulbs and allows you to connect up to 50 lights. It can work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home (meaning you can control the set-up with your voice), but if you don’t have any of these assistants in your home, you can also command your bulbs using the Hue app.

If you pick up the Philips Hue Starter Kit, you’ll be able to take advantage of other cool features too. The dimmer switch means you can use the bulbs like normal lights (AKA without opening your phone). Plus, you can take advantage of the bulbs’ ability to display any color (over 16 million of them according to the company) to make your house into a mood zone.

You can pick up the Philips Hue Starter Kit for $110 here. The page says it’s being sold for $136.99, but you’ll get 20 percent off when you add it to your cart, so don’t worry about that.

Anyway, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get into the smart light game, you won’t find a much better deal than this one on the Philips Hue Starter Kit.

