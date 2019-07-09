CHEAP: ARRGHHH CAFFEINE (here’s $270 off a Nespresso machine)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Ever got that feeling of relief when you walk into your hotel room after a long trip and see the coffee machine? Oh how sweet that first sip of freshly made cuppa feels. Now, you can get the same feeling at home with KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker selling for just $179.99, down from $449.

The espresso maker has an elegant design that’ll up the style quotient of your kitchen. It also comes with a silent operation method, so you can make a cup of coffee even in the middle of the night. The device packs a 1.3-liter removable water tank – that should be enough to make more than a few cups of coffee.

The coffee maker has six preprogrammed settings for espresso to suit your taste. Plus, there’s an inbuilt milk frother that’ll help you make a cappuccino or a latte. Also, you don’t have to worry about buying coffee powder as you just have to keep a bunch of Nespresso coffee cubes around.

This machine sounds like it descended from the coffee heaven. Don’t wait, and grab it now for just $179.99 ($270 off).

