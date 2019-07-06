CHEAP: Live your ‘Hunger Games’ fantasies with a kickass Nerf Bow for only $24

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Summer’s here. That means a few things: sunshine, chilling in the park, cold brews, and hanging out with your friends. Although this is a beautiful picture we’ve painted, there’s something missing. Something big. Something like a Nerf battle. Maybe even something like a kickass Nerf bow battle like you’re a modern day Robin Hood?

If you’re unfamiliar with Nerf (I mean, is this even possible? Surely everyone’s had a childhood?), the company makes foam-based weapons you can use to wage friendly war with your friends, family, and lovely-looking people who pass by.

“Oh, but surely a cool Nerf Bow is going to be expensive?”

You might think that, but you’d be wrong — BECAUSE THIS POST IS TO SHARE A GREAT DEAL WITH YOU! Yep, you can get a Nerf Bow for only $23.99, a full 20 percent off its list price.

This could be you — just imagine how great your life would be with a Nerf bow.

Sorry, why are you still reading this? Shouldn’t you be buying a Nerf N-Strike StratoBow? Like, right now?

Oh, you want some details on how it works? No problem. You put the rubber-tipped, foam darts on one end of the device. On the other end is a string. You pull this back to fire projectiles at your opponent. Or an innocent. Your choice, really.

It looks like this:

Hell, maybe you should pick up a couple of Nerf bows, hand them out to your friends, and spend an entire weekend hunting one another like you’re in the Hunger Games? Or maybe you’re on more of a high fantasy vibe and want to do your best Legolas (from Lord of the Rings ofc) impression?

Basically, the weather’s good, we’re only as old as we feel, and getting outside with a few friends and shooting them with Nerf bows is as fun as it was when you were a kid.

This deal is going quickly, so make sure you grab you very own Nerf bow while they’re in stock and only $24. Turn up to a party with these in hand and you know you’re gonna have a great time.

