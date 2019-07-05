CHEAP: Get $530 off an Alienware Aurora desktop computer

Dell’s Alienware brand focuses on gaming computers. They’re typically quite expensive, but thanks to a deal, you can now get $530 off a new Alienware Aurora desktop computer, bringing the price down to $1,599.99. Here’s what you get for your money:

Six-core Intel i7-8700

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

12GB DDR4 RAM

1TB M.2 PVIe NVMe SSD

It’s a decently souped-up bit of kit, and that comes with the usual accoutrements, including a Qualcomm DW1810 Wi-Fi. You can also get a keyboard and mouse for free, although you’ve got to select that option when checking out. If you’re tempted, you can grab it here.

