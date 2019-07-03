CHEAP: [inner peace] > this can be yours with $100 off Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Honestly, noise-canceling headphones are a must today. Noisy plane-rides become yesterday’s problems and awfully loud co-working spaces turn into your own private zen garden. Don’t have a pair already? Then you’re lucky Sony has a deal on its much-adored WH1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Hurry up and grab them just for just $298, down from $399.

However, you won’t just get a pair of headphones if you go with this deal. You’ll also score a premium Deco Gear hard carrying case, a Pro Audio headphone stand, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. This deal is like music to music to my ears!

But the WH1000XM3 are a sweet enough deal on their own. They’re a proven pair of cans that provides high-quality audio and performs exceedingly well at its noise-canceling duties.

It also lasts for a long time with its 30-hour battery life, so you don’t have to miss out on wireless listening. Plus, you can charge it for just 10 minutes to get five hours of playback time. That’s some quick charging for you right there!

So, run to your nearest shopping device, and grab a pair of the Sony WH1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for just $298 ($101 off).

