Hemingway review: Somnox sleep robot

There’s an urban legend that finds Ernest Hemingway at a restaurant with his friends. He spoke up and bet everyone around the table that he could write a story in only six words, they accepted. So, he leaned down, wrote “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” on a napkin, passed it around, and collected his winnings.

This got us thinking: if Hemingway could write an entire story in six words, we should be able to review a product in the same number. So, enter the Hemingway review.

Today, we’re going to be covering the Somnox sleep robot in Hemingway review style. Here’s a picture of the author with it:

Let’s do this!

For bed, comforting – not sexual. Generally.

You can pick up your own Somnox sleep robot here, for $599.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

