CHEAP: Command your body temperature with 62% off Dyson Hot+Cold desk purifier

Temperatures in the city where I live, Delhi, can be really extreme. In summer, the mercury rises above 45-degrees Celcius. and in winter, it drops to below 5-degrees Celcius. Plus, most homes here lack central temperature control systems. So, we have to rely on fans, ACs, and portable heaters.

So, when I found out that Dyson‘s refurbished HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier is selling for just $169.99 – down from $449 – I jumped with joy.

This device has an elegant design. It sits on your desk and actively cleans the air around you.

Its vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter ensures that it clears out allergens as small as 0.3 microns. What’s more, it can also remove odors and harmful toxins from the environment around you.

Dyson’s purifier can act as a fan and a heater too. So, you can use it in both summers and winters. You can choose the Jet Focus Control mode for a constant stream of hot or cold air, or choose the diffused mode to spread the air.

You can control the device’s function with a remote supplied with the box, or Dyson’s own app. While this is a refurbished model, you don’t have to worry about the quality as the whole process was handled by Dyson.

So, wear your shopping shoes, and buy the Dyson refurbished HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier is for just $169.99 ($280 off)

