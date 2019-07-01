CHEAP: Show your smart house who’s boss with a Google Home Hub for only $79

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If there’s one downside to using smart speakers, it’s the lack of a screen. As useful as it is to vocally give commands to something, humans are innately visual creatures, and there’s a lot of information we process better in that way. Considering choosing music for example. If you know exactly what, using your voice is fine. But if you want to browse? Having a screen makes this process so much simpler.

This is why every smart home needs a hub with a screen to take control of those fiddly tasks. And one of the best around? The Google Home Hub.

One second, what’s this? Is it… a great deal on a Google Home Hub? Just for you? Right now? Damn straight.

Yep, you can get a Google Home Hub for only $79 — a $50 discount on its original price. Or, if you’re that way inclined, a 38 percent reduction.

If you were a fancy person AND bought a Google Home Hub, your kitchen could look like this. It probably doesn’t though. Like, where are the shelves? And cupboards?

The Google Home Hub is small enough to slot almost anywhere in your house, as it’s only seven inches wide, and 4.6 inches tall (or 17.78cm, and 11.7cm if you’re on the One True Measurement system). As you’d expect, it syncs up simply with other Google Home-compatible products, so getting it up and running will take no time at all.

But what can you actually use Google Home Hub for? Well, how about watching videos, reading the news, or even having calls with your family. And that’s just the start. You can use it to control Nest thermostats, smart lights, and pretty much any other connected device you can think of.

So, if you’ve been looking for another element to add to your smart home, want to upgrade it, or just start out on that journey, you should definitely check out the Google Home Hub. I mean, when it’s only $79, it’d be rude not to.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.