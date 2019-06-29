CHEAP: You only have THIS WEEKEND to get $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 range

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Damn, now this is a deal.

Yep, you can currently get $100 off an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+. Or, if you’re happy to sign up to a mobile network with your purchase, you can get up to $200 off the price of the Galaxy S10 range.

On top of this discount, you also get a full year of YouTube premium thrown into the mix, something that’s worth $11.99 a month — or a whole $143.88 over a year. If you only take away one thing from a YouTube Premium subscription, it means you can listen to videos with your screen turned off.

So, the Samsung Galaxy S10 range. Basically, they’re great phones. They have a large, notchless AMOLED displays. Instead of the aforementioned notch, the range use a futuristic (and potentially very funny) cutout design.

These are the phones we’re talking about.

The whole S10 range also use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform, which should deliver blazing performance, no matter which model you choose.

In regards to the cameras, you have a whole load of options with the S10 range. The S10e has two rear lenses and one front one. The standard S10 has three and one respectively, but, if you’re looking to take some beastly shots, the S10+ has three rear cameras and two front ones. You could almost photograph the past with that set-up.

It’s important to be quick with this deal though. The whole thing ends in June, so you’ll only have this weekend to pick up a discounted Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+. If you’ve been pondering on whether to upgrade, this should give you a little push to take that dive. Check out the deal here.

