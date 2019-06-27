CHEAP: You’ve only got HOURS to get this eufy 11s robo-vacuum for $149

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Look, robotic vacuums are cool. That’s all there is to it. There’s little in the world I like as much as pressing a button and having a tiny little device do some cleaning for me.

Despite my enthusiasm for the tech, I can understand why some people might be more hesitant about taking the leap. What if your pet gets freaked out by the sucking monster? What if it can’t clean to your exacting standards? In those cases, the idea of shelling out hundreds and hundreds of dollars for something like a Roomba can seem, well, ridiculous.

Enter the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. Or, for ease, the eufy 11s. This device — made by celebrated accessory maker Anker — has many of the same features as its high-level competitors, but at a much lower price.

Even better, there’s currently a great deal running on the eufy 11S. Rather than its usual cost of $229.99, you can currently get this fancy bit of kit for $149.00 — a full $80.99 saving.

Oh, and the deal’s on for today only. So you best move quickly.

What you get for your $149.99 is pretty damn exciting. It’s slim enough to fit under furniture and can run for over 100 minutes. The device’s large wheels means it can handle moving between wooden floors and carpet, so can move around your home easily. Another feature I’m a huge fan of is its drop-sensing technology, something that detects if it’s near stairs or another danger and stops itself from falling.

Reviews of the eufy 11S have been supremely positive, with many publications naming it the best robotic vacuum of 2018. Now it’s got over $80 off, it makes the robotic vacuum arguably the best in its price range.

So, if you’ve wanted to dip your toes into the robotic vacuum market, this great discount on the eufy 11S could be the ideal entry point. Pick up the badgal for only $149.99 for today only.

