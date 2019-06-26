Vivo claims its new 120W tech can charge your phone in just 13 minutes

Vivo said it just showed off its new charging tech at Mobile World Congress Shangai that can juice up your phone in just 13 minutes. The Chinese phone maker said that phones with this technology can support charging at 120W.

The new method, called Super FlashCharge 120W, uses Vivo‘s custom USB-C cable and travel charger. The company tested this method with a 4,000 mAh battery in the lab and was able to charge from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes – and subsequently 100 percent in another eight minutes.

This technology beats Xiaomi’s previous record of charging a phone with 4,000 mAh battery with a 100W charger in 17 minutes.

While Xiaomi announced that its battery tech will soon go into mass production, there’s no word on when Vivo‘s technology will make it to phones we can buy. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting development, and we can’t wait to see this in action.

