CHEAP: Summon the BASS GOD with $100 off this 3-piece Amazon Echo subwoofer set-up

Having an Alexa-powered speaker in your home is cool. But you know what’s cooler? A super system of Echo speakers with a sub-woofer. Right now, you can get a bundle of two 2nd-gen Echo speakers and an Echo Sub for just $229, down from $329.

Buying this trio means you’ll get the perfect 2.1 wireless speaker system you always wanted. Echo speakers will deliver a room-filling sound with a 0.6-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer. Plus, the 100 WEcho Sub will give you deep bass that’ll touch your soul powered by its 6-inch woofer.

And since these speakers wirelessly sync up, you can place them in different corners of your room to create a surround sound system of your own.

Plus, all the speakers come with all of Alexa’s smartness. So, you can control your music through voice, play podcasts, or set loud alarms that’ll jolt you out of your bed. It also supports all your favorite music services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music.

Don’t wait for long. Grab this offer with both hands and get the Echo speaker trio for just $229 ($100 off).

