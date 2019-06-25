CHEAP: A bird? A plane? NO — it’s 56% off a DJI Spark Drone

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Listen up, because I’ve got great news! You can finally stop looking enviously at your neighbor enjoying playing with their rad drone. The DJI’s Spark Drone is on sale and now costs measly $280, down from $649!

This drone has a 12-megapixel camera which lets you shoot footage at 1080p, making aerial photograph a breeze. It has 16 minutes of flight time on a single charge with a maximum speed of 50 km/h, so don’t drive your car too fast when you’re shooting that scenic video from the sky.

The Spark also has autofocus functionalities and it even lets you capture photos by hand gestures.

DJI Spark Drone Gestures

You can control the drone through DJI’s app (available for both iOS or Android) or through the physical remote control sold separately. Plus, you can live stream the transmission from the drone’s camera in HD within a distance of 2 km, thanks to its WiFi capabilities.

Hurry, before the offer flies out the window. Get your own DJI Spark Drone for just $280 ($370 off).

