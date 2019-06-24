CHEAP: Spit in the face of cleaning with 20% off iRobot’s Roomba 690 vacuum

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Although there are a few oddballs out there, very few of us like cleaning. Yes, the aftermath can be hugely pleasurable, but could you imagine how much better life would be if stuff just got magically clean?

Well, that’s the experience you can get with the famous Roomba series of robotic vacuums from iRobot. And — surprise, surprise, surprise — there’s a great deal running on one of these excellent models: the Roomba 690.

Normally, the Roomba 690 retails for $349.99, but not today. Not today. You can currently get a full $70 off its list price (that’s 20 percent if you’re feeling those sorta stats), making the robotic vacuum cost a cool $279.99.

Now you can literally just throw your cereal on the floor once you’re done eating.

I’m sure you want to know all about the iRobot Roomba 690, so I’m gonna tell you. This device connects to your home‘s WiFi network and, well, cleans your floor. The Roomba 690 does this in a particularly fancy fashion, with what iRobot calls its “patented 3-Stage Cleaning System.” In layman’s terms, this means it has three types of cleaning: two brushes (one multipurpose and one for edges), plus vacuum suction.

There are also some cool software functions that come with the Roomba 690. For example, you can set up a “virtual wall,” in case you don’t want your lil’ robot buddy going somewhere it shouldn’t. There’s also a feature called “Dirt Detect,” which — and who would’ve thought it? — detects dirt and cleans it harder. This, truly, is the future.

So, if you’ve been on the prowl for a robotic vacuum, this 20 percent off deal on the iRobot Roomba 690 should be the only push you’ll need to invest. I have a similar device in my house and I’m in love with the sucky (in a good way) machine.

So, pick up your own iRobot Roomba 690 for $279.99 here — cleaning will never be the same again.

