CHEAP: Get comfy with Logitech’s wireless keyboard at 42% off

If you use a desktop computer, you know all about the joys of a full-sized keyboard. And if you’re using a laptop, you’re probably itching to get a keyboard that’s truly comfortable. Look no further, Logitech‘s funky K350 wireless keyboard is selling for just $32.38, down from $60.

The keyboard features a contoured design in order to accommodate the varying length of your fingers. It also has a cushioned palm rest, so you don’t strain yourself while working or slaying your way through the internet. Plus, you can adjust the keyboard’s incline by propping it on its legs, mounted on the bottom.

The K350 has several extra keys that’ll make your everyday tasks easier. The media control keys will let you open your favorite music player, and control playback too. Plus, all 12 F-keys are reprogrammable, so you can assign shortcuts, like opening an email app.

The K350 connects to your system over 2.4GHz WiFi through the USB dongle supplied in the box, so there’s no lag. The company promises that you won’t have to replace its batteries for three years. That’s pretty impressive.

So, get up, and buy the Logitech K350 wireless keyboard for just $32.38 (42 percent off) right now.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.