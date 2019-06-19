CHEAP: Photograph your loved ones’ SOULS with $200 off the Google Pixel 3 XL

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

One of the best things to come from the smartphone revolution is the camera. If you were around before this period (read: old), you’ll remember having to lug around a dedicated device to snap weird pictures. But, today, you’ve got a top quality camera with you everywhere you go. And one of the best camera systems around today is on the Google Pixel 3XL – a phone we love for this and a myriad of other reasons, too.

Oh — and who would’ve thought it — there’s currently a brilliant offer on the Google Pixel 3 XL! You can get a full $200 off the list price of the 64GB Google Pixel 3 XL right here. That means you can get this brilliant phone for only $699.99, an absolute steal for a top quality device.

So, for that cash, you’ll get yourself a 64GB Google Pixel 3 XL in the Not Pink color. It comes with a rear 12.2MP dual camera that has optical and electronic image stabilisation. Google has, arguably at least, the best camera software on the market. This means the photos the Pixel 3 XL takes are some of the best in the market. Almost good enough to, say, PHOTOGRAPH THE LITERAL SOULS OF YOUR LOVED ONES.

Of course, there’s no guarantee you’ll actually be able to catch their eternal spirits on film, but you never know.

Aside from this, the 64GB Google Pixel 3 XL comes with Android 9.0 and will run smoother than the OS on many other devices. You know, as they’re both Google products after all. It also has 4GB worth of RAM. Another benefit of getting a Google phone is you’ll receive unlimited photo and video storage, meaning you won’t have to worry about that 64GB storage running out.

To find out more about the array of awesome features Google‘s Pixel 3 XL has, head on over here.

Whichever way you look at, $699.99 for a flagship phone the quality of Google‘s is a bargain. Take advantage of this sick offer now — before it’s too late.

