CHEAP: $270 off Harman Kardon’s Onyx 4 speaker sounds like a sweet deal

We’ve written quite a few times about cute and compact Bluetooth speakers. But today, we’re bringing a mega deal for a top-shelf speaker. Harman Kardon’s gorgeous Oxny Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker is selling at just $179, down from $449.

The speaker features premium fabric and a beautiful circular design that will make you want to replace your living room centerpiece with it. Plus, its two 75mm woofers and two 20 mm tweeters produce room-filling sound to get the party started.

What’s more, you can simultaneously connect two devices, so you don’t have to fight with your mate over the playlist. It also has built-in noise and echo cancellation, so you can take calls without any disturbance. In addition, it works with Siri and Alexa, so you control your music with voice commands.

The Onyx Studio 4 speaker can provide up to 8 hours of music playback with a single charge. But keep in mind that this speaker is hefty (2 kg), so it might be better suited to your bookshelf than your backpack.

Don’t you want to make your life a party? Get the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker for just $179 ($270 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.