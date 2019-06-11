Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 fitness tracker is swimproof and only $25

If you’re starting your fitness journey, or just want to give someone a gift, Xiaomi’s fitness trackers have been very pocket-friendly options. Today, the company released the new version of its tracker called the Mi Band 4 costing just $25.

The new band packs a lot of features, including a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display (120 x 240 resolution). That’s a solid upgrade from the Mi Band 3 which had a 0.78-inch display with lower resolution (80 x 120). The Mi Band 4 retains the waterproofing till 50 meters (5 ATM pressure) and adds the ability to record swimming laps. Plus, it can also identify different swimming styles like freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style.

The new fitness tracker has a heart rate sensor and a six-axis accelerometer to track various activities like running, swimming, cycling, and walking. The device connects to your phone through Bluetooth 5.0. The company claims that it can last up to 20 days with a single charge.

The Mi Band 4 is available in six color options and is just available in China. We can’t wait to test this out when it’s available globally.

