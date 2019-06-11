MULTI-CHEAP: So many gadgets are on sale!!!!!!

Usually, we go on a scavenger hunt to find the cheapest bargains on gadgets just for you. But today, there are so many good ones, we decided to bundle them up in one post.

Wanna charge your phone without the hassle of wires? Samsung’s wireless charging pad is available for just $18.99 – down from the original price of $31. It supports the Qi standard, which means you can use it to juice up a wide range of handsets, including Samsung’s Galaxy Series, Google’s Pixel lineup, and even the new iPhone.

Next up is the world’s most popular watch (as per Tim Cook’s claim). Amazon’s got a killer discount on the Apple Watch Series 4.. You can get the GPS version of the watch with $60 off. The 40mm variant will now cost you $339 (down from $399) and the 44mm variant will cost you $369 (down from $429). The GPS + Cellular version has a discount of $50 and $60 for the two variants respectively. The 40 mm variant is now selling at $449 (down from $499) and the 44 mm variant is now selling at $469 (down from $529). Note that all these watches come with a sports band.

What’s better than playing songs? Playing songs without pushing a button. Amazon is offering its second generation of Echo speakers at just $64.99 ($35 off); and if you buy two of them, you’ll get $80 off.

The Alexa-enabled speaker can play music and podcasts, set alarms and reminders, and even answer your silly trivia questions.

In the audio department, you can go for Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones that have powerful bass and a long-lasting battery. This pair is now selling for just $79.99 (60 percent off).

And if you’re a fan of over-the-ear headphones, Beats Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are on sale. The cans are selling at just $129.01, down from $219.99. That’s some sweet discount right there.

Now that we’ve given you five products to choose from, go and get yourself that much-deserved gift.

