CHEAP: Sweatiness awaits with 21% off Jabra’s Elite 65t gym-ready earbuds

Sorry to break it to you, but exercise is kinda important if you don’t want to die an early death. We’ve just got to do it. But there’s one way to make the whole experience better: music.

Listening to some banging tunes while you’re lifting weights/running/doing yoga/walking briskly is a surefire way to push through the burn and delay the reaper for a few more years.

And you know what? We’re here to make that possible with a wonderful deal on the brilliant Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. Yes, while these badgals normally retail for $189.99, you can currently pick them up for $149.99 – a full 21 percent (or $40) off the list price. Even better, if you take advantage of this deal, you’ll receive a $25 promo gift card for NewEgg. That’s savings upon savings!

Of course, the Jabra Elite 65t headphones aren’t just for the gym, not at all. These are a premium pair of true wireless earbuds suitable for everything aspect of your life, whether that’s at home, traveling, or at work. They even handle calls impressively, as they have four (!) microphones across the two earbuds, making sure you’re heard loud and clear.

Sound-wise, they’re solid, accurate, and make listening to music fun. The Jabra Elite 65t also have a companion app, meaning you can tweak the EQ settings to get the most out of your music. The true wireless headphones also have a fair chunk of battery life, with the earbuds themselves having around five hours of charge and the case providing another ten.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a new pair of decent workout headphones – or just want a solid pair of wireless earbuds for your day-to-day life – this offer on Jabra‘s Elite 65t could make your day.

Grab ’em while they last for for $149.99 here. Don’t forget, you’ll also get a sweet NewEgg $25 promo gift card if you buy them, giving you another saving on a product you desperately desire. Enjoy!

