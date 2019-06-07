CHEAP: Samsung Galaxy S10. Free Galaxy Buds and YouTube Premium. $100 off. Buy it.

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is an excellent phone. It just is.

It gets the basics right. The screen is big and vivid, and yet the phone itself is reasonably compact, making it easy to grasp. The S10 offers an insane amount of real estate thanks to its holepunch design. The two front-facing selfie cameras are rich and precise, while the constellation of rear-facing cameras produce some uniquely amazing quality shots.

And, like a shot of Hungarian moonshine, the Galaxy S10 is also unbelievably potent. With 8GB of RAM and a souped-up Exynos platform, it’s more than capable of handling anything you can throw at it. Crucially, this means it won’t feel out of date by the time the S11 comes out. There’s nothing worse than feeling obsolete.

I’d recommend the Samsung Galaxy S10 by default. Throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds and whack $100 off the asking price of $1149.99 (for the 512GB model), and this handset becomes even more compelling.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE.

This deal also includes a year’s worth of YouTube Premium. Honestly, I’d buy this simply so I can listen to videos while my phone’s screen is turned off.

To take advantage of this deal, head to Samsung’s website. And be quick, because there’s no telling how long this will last.

