CHEAP EXTRA: At $180, this Bose Solo 5 soundbar is dangerously discounted

One CHEAP today wasn’t enough? Don’t you worry, we’ve got an extra deal just for you: the Bose Solo 5 soundbar for the lowest price it has ever been.

For only $179.99, you can get yourself a great bit of audio equipment for your entertainment set-up. This current deal means there’s now a full 28 percent (or $69.01) off the Bose Solo 5 soundbar’s list price.

At this cost, you get a lot of bang for your buck. Most TVs come with terrible speakers, so if you’re still relying on those, you should seriously consider pick up the Bose Solo 5.

One of the soundbar’s design points is its aim to bring clarity to your viewing experience. Rather than having to constantly turn the television up and down during dialogue and action scenes, the Solo 5 is engineered to clearly produce balanced sound.

Connection-wise, you’ve got a lot of options. You can use optical, coaxial, or analog cables (your TV will definitely have one of those) to get that sound pumping. On top of that, the Bose Solo 5 soundbar also has Bluetooth capabilities. We wouldn’t recommend trying to get your TV to connect to it that way (you know, lag), but it’s perfect if you want to play some music between Netflix binge sessions.

You can see all those fancy connections on the far right of the soundbar. Awesome, right?

If you’ve ever used Bose products, you’ll know the company’s reputation for high-quality audio gear is warranted. So, if you’ve been on the hunt to spice up your TV’s sound, this current discount on the Solo 5 soundbar could be just what you need.

You can head over to Amazon and pick it up for a very reasonable $179.99 now. Just make sure you’re quick, a deal this good isn’t going to stick around forever.

