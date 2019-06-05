CHEAP: Hush your inner demons with Bose’s QC 35 II headphones for just $299

Not having a TNW office in India means I end up working from home or cafes. And more often than not, I use a pair of noise-cancelling headphones so I can drown out outside distractions. Have you had that problem, too? We’ve got the perfect solution for you.

Bose’s world-famous Quiet Comfort 35 II is now available for just for $299, down from $349.

These headphones have been a go-to choice for travelers and office-goers because of its great noise cancellation capabilities. Bose uses its proprietary technology to make sure you’re not disturbed by loud noises around you.

You can get good 20 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation in wireless mode (Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity), or up to 40 hours if you plug them into your device.

Plus, QC 35 II offers great sound quality for your music and podcasts. These cans also support AI assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Don’t wait though, the offer won’t last over. Head here to get this sweet pair of Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II noise cancelation headphones just for $299 ($50 off)

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.