Gadgets for humans

Oppo shows off a selfie camera hidden beneath a phone display

No more pop-ups

Oppo under-display camera hed Oppo

Smartphone companies are trying really hard to get rid of the notch by accommodating the selfie camera in many different ways: pop-up modules, flip-up camera, and sliding camera modules. Now, Oppo today announced through a tweet that it’s working on an under-display selfie camera.

The company posted a video on Twitter that shows a camera ‘hidden’ beneath the display near the top bezel. It’s safe to assume that the company will soon release a handset with this tech on board in the near future.

However, Oppo‘s not the only company working on under-display camera technology. A patent filed by Xiaomi last year illustrated the Chinese gadget giant’s possible approach towards hiding its selfie shooter.

Earlier this year, Samsung also confirmed that it’s working on a method to make the camera invisible. The under-display camera will remove the need for any motorized parts, and make devices less prone to damage from dust and debris. We can’t wait to see this in action.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published June 3, 2019 — 06:53 UTC

Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

June 3, 2019 — 06:53 UTC