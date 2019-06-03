Oppo shows off a selfie camera hidden beneath a phone display

Smartphone companies are trying really hard to get rid of the notch by accommodating the selfie camera in many different ways: pop-up modules, flip-up camera, and sliding camera modules. Now, Oppo today announced through a tweet that it’s working on an under-display selfie camera.

The company posted a video on Twitter that shows a camera ‘hidden’ beneath the display near the top bezel. It’s safe to assume that the company will soon release a handset with this tech on board in the near future.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

However, Oppo‘s not the only company working on under-display camera technology. A patent filed by Xiaomi last year illustrated the Chinese gadget giant’s possible approach towards hiding its selfie shooter.

#Xiaomi has applied a patent for under screen camera! pic.twitter.com/s4jd0uNgv6 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 1, 2019

Earlier this year, Samsung also confirmed that it’s working on a method to make the camera invisible. The under-display camera will remove the need for any motorized parts, and make devices less prone to damage from dust and debris. We can’t wait to see this in action.

