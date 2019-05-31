CHEAP: Get 30% off Anker’s upcoming Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

I’m a huge fan of Anker’s robot vacuums, primarily because they get the fundamentals right and are amazing value for money.

In the past, I’ve used the Eufy RoboVac 11C, which was sufficiently powerful to grab dust and stray dog food kibbles from the floor, while having a small enough profile to maneuver around my (somewhat cluttered) house.

Well, on July 1, Anker will release a follow-up robot vacuum cleaner, called the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max.

What’s different? Firstly, the way the vacuum collects and traps dust has been radically redesigned. In particular, the old disposable filters have been replaced with one that’s user-washable. In the long run, that’ll save you a decent chunk of money, as replacement filters for previous Eufy RoboVac devices typically cost £7/$6.

As an added environmental bonus, it’ll also prevent some plastic from needlessly being sent to a landfill, where it’ll sit undecomposed for millennia.

Anker also says that the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max comes with improved suction power. At its peak, it can produce over 2,000 pascals of suction, allowing it to easily swallow the dust and debris that accumulates on your floor.

And that’s in addition to the usual RoboVac features. It measures just 2.85-inches, allowing it to easily get under tables and chairs to clean. With 100 minutes of battery life, it’s capable of cleaning most apartments with a single charge. Plus, it’s super quiet.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max will launch on July 1, retailing at £239.99 in the UK (US pricing is yet to be announced). However, if you’re quick, you can get a whopping 30 percent off the usual retail pricing, bringing it down to £179.99.

The way you claim this deal is a little bit complicated, so pay attention.

Between June 15 and June 31, you can purchase a pre-order code from the official Anker Eufy website for £1. Hang on to this, as you’ll need it later.

The RoboVac S11 Max launches on July 1. Between July 1 and July 3, you can order the robot vacuum from Eufy’s website and use the code to get 30 percent off the usual retail price.

If you don’t use the code within the three-day window, you’ve missed your shot.

And that’s about it!

Set a calendar reminder for next month, so you can actually take advantage of this offer! And make sure you check in to TNW in June, when we’ll review the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max and give our final verdict.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.