CHEAP: Project your true feelings with 33% off this Anker Projector

Love hosting movie nights? Want to watch a game with your friends, but don’t have a big-screen TV? Then hop on to the deal wagon and grab this Anker Nebula Prizm LED home projector for just $72, down from $109.

This entry-level project will be great for your living room or recreational room. It projects a picture of up to 95-inches in size at 800 x 480 resolution. While that doesn’t sound like much, it’s worth remembering that it’s slightly higher than the resolution of standard-definition TV broadcasts. If you’re not watching HD content, you probably won’t notice the difference.

You can hook up your phone or tablet through a USB cable to stream local content through the projector. Plus, you can connect your laptop through HDMI cable to stream movies, or make it a second screen. It’s also compatible with all the TV boxes like Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick.

The device has a 5W speaker for audio out, and you can connect an external speaker as well. The projector’s LED bulb is rated for 30,000 hours of usage. So, you don’t have to worry about replacing the bulb for a long time.

Start your mini home theatre today. Go to Amazon and get the Anker Nebula Prizm LED home projector for only $72 (33 percent off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

