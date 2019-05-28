Asus’ new laptop has two 4K screens and top-notch specs

Computex, a yearly trade show on computers and technology, is underway in Taiwan and we might see some mind-boggling PC products. Asus was one of the firsts to take to stage today, and they announced a dual-screen laptop called ZenBook Pro Duo with two 4K screens, and that immediately caught my eye.

The device’s primary screen is a 15.6-inc 4K UHD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Its secondary screen is a 14-inch 4K UHD display, called ScreenPad Plus, with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The tech company has crafted the software in such a way that the secondary screen can be used as a separate monitor or an extension to the primary display. Asus has also managed to include a physical keyboard just below the secondary screen.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo

In terms of under-the-hood specifications, the machine is decked up with some top-of-the-line components. You can power it using up to Intel’s 9th generation Core i9-9980HK processor and 32GB RAM. You can also get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) GPU to fuel the graphics.

The laptop also supports 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and IR webcam. Additionally, it hosts four far-field mics to trigger assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana.

Asus also unveiled a smaller Zenbook Duo with a 14-inch primary full HD screen and 12.6-inch secondary full HD screen. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM.

While there’s no news on pricing or availability yet, the impressive specs alone would indicate that this machine will probably leave a hole in your wallet. Nonetheless, this seems to be an exciting device, and we can’t wait to try it out.

