Apple updates iPod Touch with A10 fusion chip (and nothing else)

Apple today released a new iPod Touch with A10 fusion chip that supports group FaceTime chats and improved augmented reality capabilities. The rest of the device is unchanged, compared to the previous generation iPod Touch, but it’s still nice to see it receive updates. The new, more powerful chip will let people play the latest games and use the newest iOS features.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with a performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

This is the first time Apple’s updated the iPod Touch since 2015, and yet, there’s no FaceID or TouchID; maybe just to save costs or to avoid cannibalizing its more lucrative iPad lineup.

Here’s the pricing for all versions:

32GB: $199/ Rs 18,900/ £199

128GB: $299/ Rs 2 8,900 / £299

/ 256GB: $399/ Rs 3 8,900 / £399

The new iPod Touch will be available from today. It’s quite disappointing that Apple didn’t upgrade anything but the chip. They could’ve included a new screen and better speakers to make it a more attractive buy. Probably, you’re better off buying an entry-level iPad at $329.

