CHEAP: Get $1,500 (!!!) off this monster Alienware 15 laptop

Another day, another deal. This time, we’re looking at the Alienware 15, which is currently available on Dell’s website with a steep discount.

How steep? How does $1,500 off the usual asking price sound?

So, here’s the thing. I know that a laptop retailing for slightly more than $2,000 isn’t cheap – not by any stretch of the imagination. Perhaps it’s better to say that it’s really good value, especially when you consider it previously retailed for over $3,500.

Anyway, let’s get into tech specifics. The Alienware 15 is primarily a gaming-focused machine, and that’s reflected both in its design, as well as the specifications. Here’s what it’s packing:

Hexa-core Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU

16GB DDR4 RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X

256GB M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD

6″ UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz IPS Display

In addition, it comes with a veritable smorgasbord of ports, including two USB-A, one USB-C, one Thunderbolt, one HDMI 2.0, and one mini-display port.

This hardy laptop promises to make short work of the latest PC gaming titles, and can easily handle more computationally challenging work tasks, like CAD/CAM design, video rendering, and GPU programming. In short, it’s a beast.

Of course, it isn’t for everyone. For starters, it’s a heavy machine, tipping the scales at 7.69lbs (3.4kg). I wouldn’t want to lug this around with me on a day-to-day basis. Some people might also be a bit wary of the Alienware 15’s gaming aesthetic, which is a far cry from the more conservative visage of a Lenovo Thinkpad, or any other work-oriented laptop.

The Alienware 15 is on sale until the end of the month and retails for $2,099. If you’re itching for an upgrade, this is a pretty solid machine to consider.

