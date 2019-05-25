CHEAP: Train your brain with $180 off this magnificent math clock

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

You might think the world is complicated enough and there’s no need to make basic tasks harder, right? Right? Wrong.

That’s why you need to stop what you’re doing right now and buy the Albert Math Clock. This clever contraption doesn’t just tell you the time (what did you expect? Have you even read the start of this article?), it displays equations you have to solve to get the information you need.

Like this:

CAN YOU WORK OUT THE TIME????

Not only is the Albert Math Clock achingly cool, it’s also on offer. Yep, you can get this for $119.97 – a big discount all the way down from $299.99. That, my math loving friends, is precisely $180.02 off its list price. Or, if you’re that way inclined, a 60 percent reduction.

The Albert Math Clock has four different difficulty settings, so you can tweak the equations to fit your preferred style. You can also set it to change the sum either each minute or every ten seconds – it all depends on how much you want to punish yourself.

If you’re worrying about where to put it, let me ease your aching mind. The Albert Math Clock can be used as a freestanding clock on some sort of table, or it can be attached to the wall like some sort of… clock?

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for a way to brush up your mental maths, want to help some young people in your house improve their skills, or just think it’s a badass bit of kit (you’re my people), then you should grab yourself the Albert Math Clock. It’s a big (60 percent!!!) discount on a great product, plus it might even make you a bit smarter.

Who said things needed to be simple to be fun?

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

