Gadgets for humans

CHEAP: The best Memorial Day tech deals you’ve ever seen

The only thing better than cool stuff is cool stuff that's on offer

header image memorial day

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

On May 27, Memorial Day will roll round again. Some people will use the US holiday for somber reflection, others will party in honor of the approaching Summer, and the rest? Well, they can save a whole load of money because retailers are discounting all kinds of products, woooo!

Honestly, I’m not entirely sure why Memorial Day has turned into a shopping event, but here we are. If you don’t like it, you can ignore it. But if you’re fine with it, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up some tech at very reasonable prices.

Because we’re lovely, we’ve pulled a selection of some of the best Memorial Day tech deals and offers running, so, you know, go and buy something?

Awesome audio equipment!

Wonderful wearables!

Fantastic phones!

Lovely laptops!

Magnificent monitors!

Ravishing robots!

Virtuoso vapes!

Smashing smart home gear!

There you have it! Some great Memorial day tech deals to help you scratch your great offers itch, enjoy.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published May 24, 2019 — 12:33 UTC

Callum Booth
Callum Booth

May 24, 2019 — 12:33 UTC