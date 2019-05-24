CHEAP: The best Memorial Day tech deals you’ve ever seen

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

On May 27, Memorial Day will roll round again. Some people will use the US holiday for somber reflection, others will party in honor of the approaching Summer, and the rest? Well, they can save a whole load of money because retailers are discounting all kinds of products, woooo!

Honestly, I’m not entirely sure why Memorial Day has turned into a shopping event, but here we are. If you don’t like it, you can ignore it. But if you’re fine with it, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up some tech at very reasonable prices.

Because we’re lovely, we’ve pulled a selection of some of the best Memorial Day tech deals and offers running, so, you know, go and buy something?

Awesome audio equipment!

Wonderful wearables!

Fantastic phones!

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S10 has a $216.99 reduction – do whatever the hell you want with the phone for $683

The OG Pixel XL has $200 off its regular price – purchase thyself a second phone for only $199.99

Lovely laptops!

Magnificent monitors!

If you need a screen for your gaming, this Dell LCD monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution has $89 off – make your eyes bleed for only $104.99

But if you want a fancier monitor, this ASUS curved screen has $70 off – live your best (and most HD) life for $329.99

Ravishing robots!

Well, the Ecovacs Deebot 601 vacuum cleaner is basically a robot, and it’s got $190 off its list price – say screw hoovering with your hands for $189.99

Virtuoso vapes!

Smashing smart home gear!

Want to make your house the right temperature? $100 off the Nest Learning Thermostat should help – heat to your heart’s content for only $

The Google Home Hub has $65.01 off its list price – make your home even smarter for $83.99

There you have it! Some great Memorial day tech deals to help you scratch your great offers itch, enjoy.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.