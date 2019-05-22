CHEAP: Level up your gaming arsenal with 20% off on Acer products

Are you jealous that your friends have a better gaming rig? Or do you just want to get a swanky monitor to utilize that powerful GPU you have? Well, if you head to Acer’s site you can get up to 20 percent off on their gaming products including laptops, desktops, and monitors.

If you’re looking for a machine to game on the go, you can go for a Predator Helios 300 powered by the Intel’s Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. You could also choose more powerful options like the Predator Helios 500 or the Predator Triton 700 with better GPUs and beefed up specs.

Predator Triton 700

There are some mean desktop gaming machines on offer too. The line up includes popular rigs like Predator Gaming G3, Nitro 50 Gaming, and Predator’s Orion series. Acer is offering discounts up to $300 on these machines.

Predator Orion 9000

Finally, there are four monitors on sale, ranging from a 24.5-inch FullHD display to a 27-inch 4K UHD display. If you’re a fan of wide displays, there’s also a 34-inch Predator X34 ultra-wide monitor on offer with a $200 discount.

34″ Predator X34 UltraWide QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

So, there’s plenty to pick from to suit your gaming needs. Just head to this link for up to 20 percent discount and level up.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

