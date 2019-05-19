Gadgets for humans

CHEAP: Save EVERYTHING with this WD 4TB external drive, now 41% off

Be like Jesus, and save (your important files)

Oh yeah we’ve got something you’re going to like today: a 4TB external hard drive from Western Digital for only $94! Normally, the 4TB My Passport (which is portable btw) retails for $160, but this deal takes 41 percent off and pushes it under a hundred bucks.

What are you waiting for? Go and buy this thing before it’s too late!

I’ve owned (and still own) a variety of Western Digital hard drives – including an older My Passport – and I’m incredibly happy with their performance. They’re still going after years, have a plug-and-play simplicity, and a range of good features. For example, you can use the company’s software to back-up your computer automatically and you can also set password protect the device, so no one’s going to snooping on your files.

In this day and age, you definitely need a 4TB external hard drive too. Whether it’s photos, videos, or music, file sizes are constantly increasing, and you need to be ready to deal with that. While cloud back-ups are useful, there’s plenty of data that’s easier to have a back-up of right there and then. Hell, I’ve lost so many files over the years that the thought of not having a copy of the important ones is unthinkable.

Don’t be like me, be like Jesus instead: save.

Was that a bad joke? Of course, but does it make a good point? Certainly. A good external hard drive is an essential part of your tech arsenal. Whether it’s quickly transferring files, backing-up important documents, or even just sharing some (totally legal) media files with friends, you should always have a good hard drive at hand.

So, make sure you grab the Western Digital 4TB external hard drive while you still can. At only $94, it’s an absolute steal.

Published May 19, 2019 — 12:00 UTC

