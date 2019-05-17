Cheap: This Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner is 50% off

Nobody likes vacuuming. Nobody.

Thankfully, it’s 2019, and for the price of a cheap netbook, you can get yourself a robot servant to do it for you. The Ecovacs Deebot 601 is a great example of this, and is currently on sale on Amazon for $189.99 – that’s a full 50 percent off the usual list price of $379.99.

So, what do you get for your (not quite) two Benjamin Franklins? Well, it fulfills the main function of a robot vacuum, traversing thorough your house, consuming as much dust, lint and debris as it possibly can in the process.

But there are some added extras. For starters, the Deebot 601 claims to be quieter than much of the competition, which should be good news for any pets that get traumatized whenever you pull the Dyson out of the cupboard. And if you don’t have a pet, you can always drop a Bluetooth speaker on it and make a knock-off DJ Roomba without too much background noise.

As a bonus, it comes with a mobile app, allowing you to schedule your robot, as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In terms of battery life, it can run for 110 minutes, which is ideal for those living in Richie Rich-style accommodation. Although, that being said, if you were minted, would you be reading this column?

You can grab the Ecovacs Deebot 601 on Amazon now for $189.99. Be quick, because there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

