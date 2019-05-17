Asus’ new Zenfone 6 has a flip-up camera and a 5,000mAh battery

We’ve seen some whacky implementations from phone makers to overcome the notch: pop-up camera, pizza shaped-camera, and even a rotating camera. Now, Asus has added another method to the list by placing a flip-up camera into their latest flagship, the Zenfone 6.

The flip-up hardware acts as both the front and rear cameras. When you want to take a selfie, the motorized camera flips up as shown in the picture below. Besides the dual-camera that flips up, the device’s main highlights are a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The phone’s overall spec sheet puts it in the premium mid-range category, alongside the newly launched, non-pro version of the OnePlus 7.

Asus Zenfone 6’s motorized flipping camera

Let’s take a look at what’s under the hood:

Specifications

Screen: 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display at 2340×1080 resolution

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, octa-core with 7nm technology

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, octa-core with 7nm technology Memory : 6GB/8GB

: 6GB/8GB Rear/front camera : 48 –megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 12-megapixel wide angle sensor, 125-degree field of view

: 48 Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: Quick Charging 4.0

Quick Charging 4.0 Software : Android 9.0 Pie with ASUS ZenUI 6

: Android 9.0 Pie with ASUS ZenUI 6 Internal storage: 64/128/256GB

64/128/256GB Biometric security: Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock

There’s not much to say about camera, besides its flip-up construction. Almost every other phone’s opting to use this 48-megapixel sensor. Now that it’s a level playing field, we’ll have to see how Asus’ software can compete with others.

What’s impressive is that Asus has managed to fit a massive battery with dual stereo speakers, and a headphone jack into the device. So, it’s cutting no corners there.

On paper, the phone seems pretty impressive, but it has to overcome the hype of the OnePlus 7 and the upcoming Honor 20 Pro. The device is priced at the starting price of €499 (approx. $560), and will begin shipping in two weeks.

