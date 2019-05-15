DJI’s new Osmo Action camera takes the fight to GoPro

When it comes to consumer gear for filming sports and action, two products immediately come to mind: GoPro’s action cameras and DJI’s drones. GoPro tried to cross over into drones without much success, and now it’s DJI’s turn to try its hand at a small action camera with the new Osmo Action.

The Osmo Action is being billed as a direct competitor to GoPro’s Hero 7 Black, going head-to-head on features and price ($349). It’s already up for sale. But DJI has some new tricks up its sleeve too.

Of particular note is the second front-facing screen, making it much easier to frame shots of yourself. There are also lens covers, which allow you to replace cracked glass or easily add a neutral density filter or polarizer to better account for different lighting situations. ND filters darken a scene, allowing for easier long exposures or more nuanced control of shutter speed, while polarizers help eliminate reflections. DJI is also building an ecosystem of accessories, including a charging hub that can top up three batteries at once and a floating handle to make sure the camera doesn’t sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Here are some of the other key specs:

1/2.3-inch sensor

12MP, F2.8 aperture

145-degree field-of-view

Screwable lens covers

4K/60fps

HDR

1080p/240fps (8x slow-mo)

100 Mbps bitrate

RAW photo mode

2.24-inch rear panel

750-nit brightness on both displays

63 minutes battery life at 4K/60, up to 135 minutes at 1080p/30 with stabilization off

‘Rocksteady’ Electronic image stabilization

Waterproof to 11m, or 60m with a special case

124g

It’s an attractive package that might make for the first serious challenger to GoPro’s market dominance. The Osmo Action is available to buy online now.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.