CHEAP: Tickle your gaming senses with Dell’s G5 laptop at $599 ($350 off)

There are many gaming laptops around now, but Dell‘s still one of the trusted gaming laptop makers. If you’re on the hunt for a new machine for your playing needs, Dell’s G5 gaming laptop’s down to $599 from $999 (use the discount code: AFFDG5).

It’s not a top-end machine, but it’s powerful enough for your Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Dautness needs. The device packs some impressive specs like a 15.6-inch full HD screen and 256GB NVMe SSD.

Dell G5 Gaming

Here’s the full spec sheet:

Specifications

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare display

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare display Processor: 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-8300H Processor (up to 4.0 GHz with turbo boost)

RAM: 8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz

8GB, DDR4, GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5

Hard drive: 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive Battery: 4-Cell 56 Whr Battery

4-Cell 56 Whr Battery Software: Windows 10 Home 64-bit English

Windows 10 Home 64-bit English Ports: Headphone/Mic port, SS USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-As, Thunderbolt 3 Port (USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with support for 40Gbps) ), HDMI 2.0, Noble Lock Security Slot, Gigabit Ethernet RJ45, SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 2-in-1 SD / MicroMedia card

Weight: 2.61 kg

Plenty of reviews around the internet have picked this machine as one of the best portable entry-level gaming laptops around. It performs well for its price point and has a reliable battery life. Grab one from Dell’s official’s site for just $599 by using the discount code AFFDG5 at checkout.

