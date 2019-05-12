CHEAP: Bathe in books with 31% off the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Books are great. Sorry, but that’s indisputable. There’s little as brilliant and magical as losing yourself in a novel. So, when the new, waterproof Kindle paperwhite has $40 off (that’s a 31 percent discount, making it the cheapest it has ever been), you best sit up and notice. It’s not everyday you can get this badgal for $90.

One of the big debates in the literature world is the whether digital or analogue is the best way to read. It’s the new against the traditional. E-ink versus paper. My opinion on the matter? Well, both.

Saying you have to use only e-readers or paperbacks is ridiculous and reductive. They both have their benefits. The tactile feeling of a real book; its smell, the sound it makes when you turn a page – those will never be replaced. But… there’s something magical about a e-reader with a lifetime’s worth of novels stored on it.

Basically, if you’re an avid reader, you should have both. And if you’re looking for an e-reader, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is the device you need. Well, that’s the conclusion we came to when we reviewed it.

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is a slick device, with a great screen, audiobook support, a boatload of storage, and, of course, easy access to Amazon‘s huge ebook store. Oh, it’s also waterproof. Properly waterproof. Meaning you can take as many baths (or showers) with the device as you want. Lovely.

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for an e-reader, now’s the time. The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is a great piece of kit anyway, but when you can get $40 off its list price, it makes the e-reader a must-have.

Pick up the wonderful thing for only $89.99 now.

