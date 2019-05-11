CHEAP: Daaaamn, the KEF SPACE ONE headphones have $250 (!!!) off

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I love headphones. Not only do I not go anywhere without a pair, but they just bring me endless joy. Listening to great sounding music is brilliant – and I’m sure you feel the same. With that in mind, we’ve got a hell of a deal for you today: a set of the KEF SPACE ONE headphones for only $150. YES!

These things normally sell for $400, so this deal gets you a whopping $250 (or 63 percent) off the list price. Which, clearly, is a lot of cash.

If you’re not already aware, KEF make terrific audiophile-level equipment – a lot of which we adore. In terms of sound, you’re in good hands.

But, what makes the SPACE ONE headphones so special (apart from the price) is that they’re a collaboration between KEF and Porsche Design. So the sound is handled by KEF, but the looks are down to the Red Dot Award winning Porsche Design. Check out these beauties:

The best of both worlds.

So, what else do the KEF SPACE ONE headphones have apart from looks? Well, they’re wireless for one, which means no more getting tangled in cables. On top of that, they come with active noise-canceling. You’ll no longer have to listen to the stupid sounds of the world when you have the KEF SPACE ONE headphones on.

If you’ve been on the hunt for your next pair of headphones – or just fancy adding another pair to your collection – you should definitely consider these. $250 off is a huge discount, and getting a pair of headphones as premium as the KEF SPACE ONE for only $150 is, well, very good. Very good indeed.

Happy listening, everyone!

