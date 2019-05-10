CHEAP: Anker’s excellent Soundcore Space NC headphones are $20 off

Anker’s Soundcore Space NC has long held a cherished place in my tech arsenal. Sure, Anker isn’t exactly an established audio brand, but these cans can hold a candle to almost any premium noise cancelling headphones in the $100 to $200 bracket.

We first reviewed them in June of last year. You can read our coverage here, but I’ll recap the main points: they’re comfortable, have a solid microphone for placing calls, and the ANC (active noise cancelling) is more than capable at muting the most annoying external noises, like airplane engines and road traffic. And, in my experience, the build quality can withstand the rough-and-tumble of a typical working day.

In terms of the audio profile, the Soundcore Space NC isn’t exactly bass-heavy, leaving something to be desired for hip-hop heads. Where it excels, however, is in the midranges and high notes, making it a compelling choice for those who prefer Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes to Stormzy and Dr Dre.

The Anker Soundcore Space NC typically retails for $100 (which, in my view, is a bargain). But right now, it’s on sale for $80, making these cans even more compelling. Have at it!

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.