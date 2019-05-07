Google launches its cheaper Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones with flagship cameras

Google today launched its much-awaited mid-range Pixel phones – the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL – at its developer conference Google IO. The Pixel 3a is priced at $399 / Rs 39,999 and the Pixel 3a XL is priced at $479 / Rs 44,999.

The devices are pretty much like their flagship cousins, with a mid-tier processor and no wireless charging support. More importantly, they use the same rear camera as the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a. So you can expect these phones to capture some sharp and punchy images. Plus, there’s a headphone jack on offering too.

Here’s the spec sheet for the devices:

Pixel 3a

Screen: 5.6-inch, FullHD+ at 2220 x 1080 resolution

5.6-inch, FullHD+ at 2220 x 1080 resolution Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Memory : 4GB

: 4GB Rear camera : 12-megapixel with f/1.8

: Front camera : 8-megapixel with f/2.0

: 8-megapixel with f/2.0 Battery : 3,000mAh

: 3,000mAh Charging: 18W USB-C PD fast charging.

18W USB-C PD fast charging. Software : Android 9.0 Pie

: Android 9.0 Pie Internal storage: 64 GB

Pixel 3a XL

Screen: 6.0 -inch, FullHD+ at 2160 x 1080 resolution

-inch, FullHD+ at 2160 x 1080 resolution Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Memory : 4GB

: 4GB Rear camera : 12-megapixel with f/1.8

: Front camera : 8-megapixel with f/2.0

: 8-megapixel with f/2.0 Battery : 3,700mAh

: 3,700mAh Charging: 18W USB-C PD fast charging.

18W USB-C PD fast charging. Software : Android 9.0 Pie

: Android 9.0 Pie Internal storage: 64 GB

The devices will be available in Black, White, and Purple-ish colors (that’s the color’s actual name), and they will launch on all major US carriers – a first for Pixel devices. The devices are going on sale today.

The phones are Google’s first affordably-priced offerings since the company shunned its Nexus phones. Looking at the price, these phones are slotted to take on popular devices like the iPhone Xr, Samsung Galaxy 10e, and the upcoming OnePlus 7.

It seems this year consumers will get a lot of options when it comes to mid-range phones trying to provide a flagship experience. Will you buy one? Tell us in comments.

