Logitech is bringing back its best gaming mouse with essential upgrades

More than a decade ago, Logitech delighted gamers with the MX518, a high-precision mouse tooled for players who wanted performance without all the bells and whistles – and a modest price point. It’s now reviving the classic with a couple of upgrades that should make it worth a look for today’s gaming enthusiasts.

The wired body of the G Series MX518 is largely unchanged from the original design: it’s got the same comfortable shape, eight programmable buttons, and glossy finish on the top panel. That seemed to be good enough for more than 15 million folks who bought the MX518 through its lifetime, starting in 2005.

But this time around, it’s got Logitech‘s Hero 16K sensor, that allows for a range of up to 16,000 DPI. It’s the same one that’s on the G502 Hero that I’m currently using, and I can attest to its accuracy in both gaming and graphics applications. The updated mouse also gets a 32-bit ARM chip for a fast refresh rate of 1ms. Both these upgrades should help FPS fans kick ass and take names with aplomb.

As a fan of PC hardware from the 90s and 2000s, I’m glad to see this making a comeback. Its $60 asking price seems fair; I only hope it’s built to last as well as the original.

You can find out more about the MX518 on Logitech’s site, and pre-order it there on this page. The company hasn’t yet specified exactly when it’ll become available; we’ve contacted Logitech to find out and will update this post when we hear back.

