Haiku Review: Anker Powerport Atom PD 1 charger

Welcome to Haiku Review, a feature where we review gear and gadgets using the Japanese poetry form.

Anker‘s Powerport Atom PD 1 is a laptop charger with a difference – it’s the world’s smallest.

We wrote about its release announcement here, but you’re not here for that. You’re here for a goddamn Haiku review, so let’s do it:

Charges fast, fits in

My pocket, but I’d be scared

If you kept it there

If you’re in the market for a fancy new 30W USB-C laptop charger, you should go and get yourself Anker’s Powerport Atom PD 1. You deserve it.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.